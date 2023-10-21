CHOOSE JAE’LEN TUCKER!

OSU D.T. #67 Jae’len Tucker. Played for coach Kyle White at Santa Fe across the defensive line. Helped lead the Wolves to the Class 6A state championship game his junior year. Also played basketball. Chose to walk-on at Oklahoma State despite being recruited by other lower-level schools. Played at the same high school as Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver,Talyn Shettron, Tabry Shettron, Calvin Bundage and others. NIL Sponsors: Shadow Nursing Inc., New Identity Foundations, Hartwell Academy LLC, 2701 Productions, Creative Xpression LLC and Hollywood Weekly Magazine. CONTACT US at IG: @jae_ctg | Email: jayplaysmc3701@gmail.com | Cashapp: $jaelentucker. Payable to Jaelen Tucker. Mail checks to: Shadow Nursing INC. c/o Jae’len Tucker 2501 N Western Ave. OKC, OK 73106.

